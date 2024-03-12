Modera Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,976 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $43,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,821. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

