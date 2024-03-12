Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $40.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,204,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

EFA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,049,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,615,220. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

