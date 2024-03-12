Modera Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $72,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $174.25. 930,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,281. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.59. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $175.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

