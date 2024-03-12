Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $22.04 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,040,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,038,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305,256 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $171,987,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,306,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 11,383,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.80. 7,959,832 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

