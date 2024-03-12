Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $19.83 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 408,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,830,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 350,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,308. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

