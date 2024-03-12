Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 25,189 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $47,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 127,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,186,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,944,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 505,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 127,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,624. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.57 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.43.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

