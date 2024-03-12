Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 270,162 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,162 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $146,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 153,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,243. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

