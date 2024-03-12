Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,505 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,203,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $56,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 47,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 435,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,632. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

