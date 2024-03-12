Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 27,922 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,922 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $23,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $152.47. The stock had a trading volume of 870,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,406. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.36.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

