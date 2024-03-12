Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,105 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 289,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $77,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $613,391,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.69. 465,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $337.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.