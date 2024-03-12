Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $113.17 Million Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,879,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,165,000. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 8.71% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIHP. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,271,000 after acquiring an additional 209,389 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,860,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,759 shares during the period.

BATS DIHP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. 539,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

