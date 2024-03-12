Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 799,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,778,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 2.86% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 237.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,221,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:ITB traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $108.92. 1,614,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.12.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

