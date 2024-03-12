MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $430.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $405.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $456.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $366.99 on Friday. MongoDB has a one year low of $189.59 and a one year high of $509.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -147.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $422.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.98.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares in the company, valued at $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

