Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Okabena Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 2.8% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after buying an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $153,532,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.42.

NYSE:MCO traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.38. 73,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,986. The company has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $278.23 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.79.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

