MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.05

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 50251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.53.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MorphoSys

MorphoSys Price Performance

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 8,577.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 142,382 shares in the last quarter. Artia Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter worth $325,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 116.4% in the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.