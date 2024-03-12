Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 14th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCAG remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Tuesday. 99 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. 11.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue target business opportunities in North America and the Asia Pacific region.

