My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Up 17.3% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $369,357.64 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000585 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00015891 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004465 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,620,343 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

