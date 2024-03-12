National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $34.75 on Friday. National Bank has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after acquiring an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in National Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after buying an additional 239,401 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in National Bank by 586.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in National Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 102,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

