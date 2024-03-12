National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$107.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$107.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$109.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$95.94. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$84.27 and a 52-week high of C$109.90. The company has a market cap of C$37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8970588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 44.26%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 331 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

