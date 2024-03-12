National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $4.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NCMI

National CineMedia Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NCMI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 157,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,491 shares during the period.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.