National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
National Storage Affiliates Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 298.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
NSA stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile
National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.
