Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:NRP opened at $91.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 59.68% and a return on equity of 44.05%. The firm had revenue of $93.16 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Natural Resource Partners’s previous None dividend of $2.43. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 1,450.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 449,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,428,000 after purchasing an additional 420,220 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,787,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.