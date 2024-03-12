NatWest Group plc (NWG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2896 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NWG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 1,110,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,163. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NatWest Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

