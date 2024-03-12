NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2896 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

NYSE NWG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.58. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,150,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 2,283.4% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 935,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 896,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NatWest Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after buying an additional 831,101 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NatWest Group by 60.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,096,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 786,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after buying an additional 576,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

