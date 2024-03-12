Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,620 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:J traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $147.91. The stock had a trading volume of 84,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day moving average is $134.61. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $851,581.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,240,379.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

