Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $1.09 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Jabil by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of JBL traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.17. 698,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,187. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.33 and a 200-day moving average of $126.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.16 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

