Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $1.12 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 0.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clorox by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

