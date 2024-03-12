Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 375,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,858. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.26. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

