Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.07 Million in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,825,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Brunswick by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $89.54. The company had a trading volume of 125,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,015. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.90 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 9,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total transaction of $787,035.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,938.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,574,199. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

