Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.60 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,724 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. American Express makes up approximately 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.35. The company had a trading volume of 685,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,275,189. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $224.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

