Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.60 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,968,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,351,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

