Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Paychex comprises 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 61,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $122.38. 452,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,923. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.53.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.