Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Lazard by 88.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 130.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lazard from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

LAZ traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,953. Lazard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -206.18%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

