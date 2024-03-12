Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 14,053 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up 1.1% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,677,359 shares of company stock valued at $422,782,644. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.25. 3,155,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.29. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $131.06.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

