Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 76,453 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 152.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,453 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,517 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,360. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,815,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,611,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

