Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 12,540 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,540 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,871 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,470 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $183.11. The company had a trading volume of 538,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,180. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $190.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

