Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $1.12 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,980 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,494.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 304,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,893,000 after buying an additional 285,047 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $10,543,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at about $2,466,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.42.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.00. The company had a trading volume of 252,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,007. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $245.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $2,142,151.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,691,132.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,429 shares of company stock worth $10,839,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

