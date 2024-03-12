Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $1.59 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $766,865,000 after buying an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,711,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 327.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after buying an additional 871,738 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 126.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,253,000 after buying an additional 820,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 52.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,256,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,424,000 after purchasing an additional 780,572 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 6,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $237,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,447.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 110,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $4,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,811,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,144. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MUR traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.88. The stock had a trading volume of 459,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,393. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

