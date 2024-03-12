Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $1.74 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.58. The stock had a trading volume of 297,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,959. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $380.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.82. The stock has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.