Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 281,155 shares of company stock valued at $76,968,550. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

Workday Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $269.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.40.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

