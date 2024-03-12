NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 4%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30. 84,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 999,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Insider Transactions at NeoGenomics

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NeoGenomics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 640,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 139,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

