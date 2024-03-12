Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $11.23 on Tuesday, reaching $612.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,917,455. The firm has a market cap of $264.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $624.42.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

