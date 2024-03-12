Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,064,685 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $402,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $607.88. 1,344,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $263.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $624.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

