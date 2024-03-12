Network-1 Technologies, Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Network-1 Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NTIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,422. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.

