Network-1 Technologies, Inc. Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP)

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Network-1 Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NTIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,422. Network-1 Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.14.
Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 172,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 1,179,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 49,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 97 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim technology in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers, as well as automobiles and drones; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Network-1 Technologies
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.