Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,351. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $7.33.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
