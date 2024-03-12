Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,351. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $7.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,402,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 284,566 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 1,624.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 252,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

