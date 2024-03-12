Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,073. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

