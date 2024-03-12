Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHS remained flat at $8.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 77,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,091. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Stories

