Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 28th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 175,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,167. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.45.
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
