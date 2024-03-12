Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 28th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

NRO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 175,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,167. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $3.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 72,418 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

