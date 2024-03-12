Neumora Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NMRA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Neumora Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 13th. Neumora Therapeutics had issued 14,710,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $250,070,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of Neumora Therapeutics’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,940,000 after buying an additional 190,632 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $12,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 704.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 518,822 shares during the last quarter.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

