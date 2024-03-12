New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

New Fortress Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 160.8% annually over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,427. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $758.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.54 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 47.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

